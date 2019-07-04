2019 World Cup: Eoin Morgan hails his side's win over New Zealand to reach the semifinals

Image Source : AP The English captain was relaxed after his side registered a comfortable victory over New Zealand in the group stage game of the 2019 World Cup.

Following England's emphatic victory over New Zealand, captain Eoin Morgan admits his side's aggressive instincts in a do-or-die scenario made all the difference.

After back-to-back defeats last month to Sri Lanka and Australia, England's ambition for a top-four spot was hanging by a thread. But they came out swinging to down first India and then New Zealand on Wednesday in Durham.

The 119-run win at Chester-le-Street guarantees Morgan's side a semi-final spot -- they will face either India or Australia at Edgbaston.

"It's cool, pretty awesome," Morgan said at the post-match press conference.

"Like I said after the India game, the way we played is more satisfying than the actual win. We go into the next game with a lot of confidence.

"The World Cups are one-off games, so whatever the way you play, it should be the extremity of that on the day. You don't get another chance and it has taken us time to get to grips with that.

"But we do stick to our own mantra the whole time, and not actually be cagy or desperate, it doesn't work for us and wont win us the World Cup," he added.

Against New Zealand, openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow again caught fire at the top of the order, the latter becoming the first Englishman ever to make back-to-back tons at a World Cup.

Morgan said: "We bat all the way down, but those two (Roy and Bairstow) are pushing the ceiling as to what guys can normally do."

"That was part of the process in the first two years of this four-year cycle. But looking at where the guys are now. It's incredible the talent they possess.

"It brings excitement. The guys are buzzing laughing and smiling at how ridiculous some of the shots they are able to play, good balls being hit for four or six and seeing how hard they are to bowl at," he added.