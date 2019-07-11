2019 World Cup, England vs Austalia: Alex Carey bleeds from chin after being struck by Jofra Archer bouncer

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alex Carey bleeds from chin after being struck by Jofra Archer bouncer

In a scary incident on field, Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey was struck on the chin by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the second semi-final of the 2019 World Cup on Thursday in Birmingham. Carey started to bleed from his chin, which halted play for the time being.

Here's how our commentary team reported the incident.

Jofra Archer to Alex Carey, Nasty, nasty delivery! A cut on the chin for Carey. He is bleeding! This is short and on middle, it zips through. Carey looks to evade it but the ball arrives before he can do so. He gets hit right on the helmet which falls off. Carey though does well to catch as it could have rolled onto the stumps too. Carey now needs a breather and rightly so. He is surrounded by the English players who are asking him if he is okay!

The physio immediately rushed into the middle to have a check on Carey. The physio is applied band-aids on the cut and Carey felt ready to play. However, after a little while, Carey's entire head was bandaged where there could be a possibility of his jaw being hurt. It is learnt that his chin has started to swell.

Twitter reacted immediately to the scary bouncer.

Archer's bouncer has struck Carey's helmet and the helmet came off, and it's bleeding at the chin. #ENGvAUS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/wQHslhOyzM — Sidharth Abhimanyu (@CricMovieBuff) July 11, 2019

#ENGvAUS#WeAreEngland



I just under estimated jofra archer. He is more slippery&quick than stark! pic.twitter.com/q8wDgokjZ0 — TASEER ABBAS (@taseer_abbas512) July 11, 2019

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bat against arch-rivals England in the second semis clash of the World Cup. However, the decision to bat first came at a cost as the visitors lost their openers early, followed by Peter Handscomb who came in place of injured Usman Khawaja.

Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon.