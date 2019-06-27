2019 World Cup | Dhoni put pressure on Virat and Pandya, will regret the way he started the innings: VVS Laxman

Image Source : AP VVS Laxman was critical of MS Dhoni's batting against West Indies, stating that he could've done better at the beginning of his innings.

MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 56 off 61 balls in the game against West Indies, helping India achieve a competitive total of 268.

However, even as Dhoni scored 16 in the last over off Oshane Thomas, eyebrows were raised over his approach at the beginning of the innings. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has been under the scanner for pacing his innings slowly, and was severely criticised after the match against Afghanistan where he made 28 off 52 deliveries.

Dhoni dealt in ones and doubles, and played a significant amount of dot balls in his 56-run innings, majorly relying on Virat Kohli, and then Hardik Pandya to do the power-hitting.

Former Indian cricketer and pundit VVS Laxman stressed that Dhoni could've started his innings more pacily.

"(Dhoni's) strike-rate at the start of the innings was close to 45-50 and that is something that put the pressure on his team and his partner," Laxman said.

"It's all good if you can finish off the innings in style but at the start, if he can show that positive intent especially against a spinner like Fabian Allen who is not going to give you room neither bowl short."

Laxman also added that Dhoni will 'regret' the way he started the innings, and insisted that he should work on that aspect.

"I think some day MS Dhoni will regret the way he started off his innings. It's an area he requires to address. Even in the last match against Afghanistan, it was difficult for Dhoni to rotate the strike. It's all good when the fast bowlers are bowling. He didn't show the positive intent at the start unlike Hardik Pandya," Laxman said.