2019 World Cup: Carlos Brathwaite urges West Indies to follow England's footsteps

Image Source : AP Carlos Brathwaite urges West Indies to follow England's footsteps

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite urged his team to follow England's footsteps after a disastrous 2019 World Cup campaign in the United Kingdom that ended on Thursday.

The two-time champions World Cup winners have struggled to put on consistent performances and are currently placed at the bottom half of the rankings table and finished ninth.

On Thursday, West Indies won their last match of their campaign by 23 runs against Afghanistan and signed off from the tournament.

Windies in total played 9 games, lost six and won two and one ended in a no-result.

Brathwaite, who took 4/63 at Headingley, believes the way England rebounded from missing the quarter-finals in 2015, to make the semis this time around, offers the perfect template for the team from the Caribbean Islands.

"There is disappointment in the changing rooms at not making the final four but we're thankful for the good performances," said Brathwaite as per ICC.

"Sheldon Cottrell had a fantastic tournament and at times like these it's easy to let those things go missing. But as a team we came together, we highlighted the guys that we thought had good performances and the guys that didn't will take the lessons and come back from it so we can start to win bilateral series leading up to the next World Cup.

He further said that they need to regroup as a team and need to find ways to compete and win series.

"Hopefully we can take that winning mentality into the next World Cup. If you look at 2015 and what England did after the World Cup, they have built straight up to the 2019 World Cup and its paying dividends.

"I don't know off-the-field what the plans are for the 2023 World Cup but I think it's something we need to look at and build towards that."

West Indies will now host India for a full tour beginning August 3.

(With inputs from IANS)