Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 2019 World Cup: Biggest paycheck in history for world champions England, New Zealand too get hefty amount

In an exciting game of contest for the biggest cricket trophy - World Cup, England edged past New Zealand to lift their maiden trophy in the tournament.

Chasing New Zealand's score of 241/8, the hosts returned home victorious in front of the jam-packed crowd that would have sore throats walking into the office on Monday.

Sadly for New Zealand, it was another case of finishing runners-up after their loss to Australia in the 2015 World Cup final. But this time they competed well and it was a game that had the fans on their toes till Buttler and Stokes took the game away with their calculated power hitting.

Losing Jason Roy (17) early meant that Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow needed to stitch a partnership and while they did try their best, the Kiwi bowlers bowled a tight line to ensure that the scoreboard didn't move as the Englishmen would have liked. Frustration finally seeped in as Root (7 off 30 balls) went for a wild drive outside off to edge one to Tom Latham behind the stumps.

It was a cruel game of cricket for New Zealand as they lost the match even by tieing the scores in super over.

With the coveted trophy, England cricket team will also receive USD 4 million for winning the ICC World Cup 2019, while the runners up managed to get USD 2 million after their hard-fought campaign.

From the total prize pot of USD 10 million, the other two teams to qualify for the semifinals - India and Australia will get the USD 800,000 each.

Meanwhile, in individual awards, Kane Williamson won the player of the series award for his 578 runs and leading his team to World Cup final.

However, the hero of England maiden World Cup victory - Ben Stokes won the Man of the Match award for his crucial knock of unbeaten 84 off 98 balls.