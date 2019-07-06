Image Source : TWITTER 2019 World Cup: Banned Sanath Jayasuriya watches IND vs SL game from stands, not to get access to team areas

Disgraced former Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya on Saturday watched the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka from the stands and the ICC is firm that he is not allowed inside the team areas and players lounges.

ICC imposed a ban on Jayasuriya for breaching global body’s anti-corruption code on two counts. This was after ICC carried out an anti-corruption drive in the island nation whose cricket has been plagued by financial impropriety.

"His ban is for any official cricketing activity, this does not include attending as a fan," an ICC source told PTI on Saturday.

However, since he is under suspension, he will not be allowed in any of the ICC lounges or cannot get in touch with players or match officials.

"But we are making sure he will not get access to any lounges or hospitality, any team areas, officials, the players or the players family and representatives," the source added.

It is learnt that ICC will ensure that he is not seen in any of the other venues and no one else provides him with any pass or invites him for the semi-finals or finals.