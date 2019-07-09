Image Source : AP IMAGE Bangladesh part ways with head coach Steve Rhodes and bowling coach Courtney Walsh

Bangladesh have parted ways with coach Steve Rhodes after finishing eighth at the World Cup.

"We came to a mutual understanding," Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the Daily Star newspaper.

Rhodes was appointed in June last year, and contracted to coach the national team until after the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Bangladesh's hopes of a first World Cup semifinal appearance were heightened after winning the Irish tri-nations in May for its first 50-over title.

The team was in contention until the last week of the group stage, and faded. Bangladesh lost to all four semifinalists and Pakistan, and its match against Sri Lanka was washed out.

The board also said the contract of bowling coach Courtney Walsh will not be renewed after the World Cup.

It has begun seeking a new coach to lead the team to Sri Lanka for three ODIs from July 26-31.