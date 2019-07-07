2019 World Cup: Australia call-up Wade and Mitch Marsh as cover for injured Khawaja, Stoinis

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia call-up Wade and Mitch Marsh as cover for injured Khawaja, Stoinis

Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh were called up as cover to Australia's World Cup squad after Usman Khawaja (hamstring) and Marcus Stoinis (side) suffered injuries during the defending champions' loss to South Africa.

According to www.cricket.com.au, both Khawaja and Stoinis are set to undergo scans on Sunday before the team management takes a call on whether they will stay on with the squad or not.

Khawaja, who looked in discomfort on Saturday while batting and was retired hurt, came out to bat later in the innings but got out to Kagiso Rabada scoring 18. The Aussies lost by 10 runs in a close contest and will now take on arch-rivals and hosts England in the semifinal on Thursday here.

According to the report, Khawaja's hamstring injury looks likely to rule the left-hander out for the rest of Australia's campaign.

Stoinis picked up a side strain in Australia's loss to India before he passed a fitness test ahead of the Bangladesh tie at Trent Bridge.

Australia finished second in the points table with 14 points from nine matches.