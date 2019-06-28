2019 World Cup: After Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah praises MS Dhoni's innings against West Indies

Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah feels MS Dhoni played a "top-rated" knock in the World Cup clash against the WI and did the right thing by taking his time in the middle.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a "top-rated" knock in the World Cup clash against the West Indies and did the right thing by taking his time in the middle.

Dhoni's rate of scoring has been a topic of debate in the ongoing showpiece. On Thursday, the former skipper scored 56 off 61 balls, exploding in the last over, to help India post a winning 268-run total on the board against the Caribbeans.

"The innings that he played is the kind which is very under-rated. Sometimes you might feel that he is batting slow but sometimes it is important that he takes time, which he did," Bumrah said on 'bcci.tv'.

"He absorbs the pressure and takes the game deep. It was top-rated innings and got us to 268, which was a good total on this pitch. He knew there were pinch-hitters coming later so he could take his time. Youngsters can learn a lot from this knock," he added.

Speaking of his own performance, the world No.1 ODI bowler reflected on the two-wicket haul which could well have been a hat-trick.

"While bowling the hat-trick ball I was hoping the batsman (Kemar Roach) would expect a fast yorker. So, I thought I would bowl a slower one. I executed it as well but he managed to stop it. But I am glad I could execute what I planned," he said referring to the 27th over delivery.

India will next face England on Sunday in Birmingham.