2019 World Cup: After being hit by a Rohit Sharma six in Edgbaston, fan gets autographed hat from the man himself

Image Source : ANI After being hit by a Rohit Sharma six in Edgbaston, fan gets autographed hat from the man himself

Rohit Sharma played a wonderful knock of 104 against Bangladesh which included five sixes but one of those maximums hit a fan in the Edgbaston stands and post the game, Rohit made sure he personally visited her and give her a hat and enquire about the extent of the injury.

BCCI shared pictures from Rohit's interaction with the fan on their official group and wrote: "She is Meena. She was hit by a ball when Rohit Sharma hit a six. After the game, she was presented with an autographed hat."

The Men in Blue road on a brilliant 104 from Rohit -- his fourth century in this edition of the showpiece event -- to post 314/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Not to forget the brilliant comeback from Mustafizur Rahman as he finished with a fifer.

Defending 314, in-form Shakib Al Hasan was the only real threat for the Indian bowlers as the Bangladesh batsmen came out pretty subdued in their chase. And once Hardik Pandya sent back Shakib for 66 in the 34th over, it was advantage India. Bangladesh folded up for 286 as India not only won the match by 28 runs, but also qualified for the knockout stage.

Speaking after the game, Rohit said: "I had a great feeling right at the start. The pitch was good to bat on. Initially wanted to take some time and then assess where we go from there. That's how it has been for me at this World Cup. In the first game against South Africa the conditions were challenging, so I had to take my time. Against England as well the pitch was two-paced and the ball wasn't coming onto the bat as normally I would like to and they used the slower balls really well.

"But again batting first there is no pressure of the scoreboard. You come out thinking to be positive and that's what I do. I was lucky. Fortune favours the brave. I never think about the short boundary. My game is all about piercing the field and once I am in there, the idea is to put pressure on the bowlers. My mantra is whatever has happened in the past, keep it in the past. It is a new day and I don't try to think what has happened.

"It is very critical from a team's point of view, the guys who are batting well should carry on and get the team to a good total. What has happened today has happened, I need to focus on the next game now," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)