2019 World Cup: Aaron Finch slams 15th ODI century during England-Australia clash

Aaron Finch slams 15th ODI century during England-Australia clash

In one of the biggest clashes of the 2019 World Cup, at the iconic cricket stadium, Lord's, Australia captain Aaron Finch stood tall as he slammed his 15th ODI century, his second of the tournament against arch-rivals England on Tuesday. (ENG vs AUS Live Updates)

The skipper took 105 balls to reach the ton, which included 11 fours and 2 sixes. However, after completing his ton, Finch holed out through a Jofra Archer short ball. (Match Scorecard)

After being put to bat, Australia were off to a solid start where openers David Warner and Finch put on a 100+ partnership before the former was dismissed. Warner hit a gritty fifty before falling to Moeen Ali's spell. The openers put on a 123-run stand where Finch reached his fifty in the 19th over, followed by Warner slamming his fifty in the 20th.

Earlier, Finch slammed his 14th ODI century against Sri Lanka in Match 5 of the World Cup. He slammed 153, breaking former captain Ricky Ponting's record of the highest score by an Australian captain in World Cup history.

Finch lost the toss and was made to bat first but he wasn't overly fussed. He and Warner have been the best opening partnership in the tournament, by far, and built their third century stand in seven matches.

England captain Eoin Morgan hoped his bowlers could cash in on muggy conditions after heavy overnight rain, and cloud overhead, but they could only get a tough chance glancing off James Vince's fingertips offered by Finch in the sixth over. Finch also survived a good lbw review in the seventh.