2011 World Cup win was a gift to Sachin paaji from all of us: Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli opened up on the winning moments of the 2011 World Cup.

A long wait of 28 years ended for a nation when India lifted the cricket world cup trophy in 2011. The memorable victory had added significance as it was the final chance for India's celebrated former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to lift the coveted trophy.

Tendulkar had made five appearances in the world cups prior to the 2011 edition, but the closest he came to lifting the trophy was in 2003 when India lost in the final to Australia.

However, in the home World Cup in 2011, he finally lifted the trophy in front of his home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli, the current Indian captain who was a part of the team which lifted the trophy, has opened up on the side's success in a conversation with Mayank Agarwal.

Mayank had asked him about the famous photograph in which Kohli is seen lifting Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders after India won the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede stadium

"Feeling was firstly of gratitude that we have won the World Cup. Invariably, everyone's feeling was centered around Paaji (Tendulkar) because we knew this was his last chance to win a World Cup," Kohli said.

"Whatever he had done for the country for so many years, n number of games he won for India and gave us motivation and inspiration.

"This was I guess a gift from all of us. Prior to this moment, he always kept giving, but at this moment it all came to a fulfilment," he added.