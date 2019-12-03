Image Source : @IMVKOHLI/TWITTER 1st T20I: Virat Kohli departs for Hyderabad with KL Rahul and Shivam Dube for Windies opener

Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a photo on the social media platform from the flight to Hyderabad where India will play the first match of three-match T20I series against West Indies on December 6. Kohli took to Twitter and share photo with teammates KL Rahul and Shivam Dube.

Kohli wrote: "Hyderabad bound @klrahul11 @IamShivamDube."

The Indian skipper made his return to T20I squad after taking a short break during Bangladesh series. Kohli last played a T20I match against South Africa on September 22 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

After few minutes, KL Rahul also posted the photo with Royal Challengers Bangalore duo en route Hyderabad.

Earlier, the BCCI on Wednesday announced the swapping of venues of India's first and third T20 Internationals against the West Indies.

As per the original schedule, Mumbai was supposed to host the series opener against the West Indies while Hyderabad was the venue for the third T20 International. While the second T20I will be held as per earlier schedule in Thiruvananthpuram on December 8.

India made some few changes in the limited-over series' as all-rounder Shivam Dube earned his maiden ODI call-up weeks after making his T20 debut against Bangladesh. Ace seamer Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were also back in the T20 squad in place of left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, while Kuldeep Yadav came back in place of Krunal Pandya.

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.