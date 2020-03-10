Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 1st T20I: All-round Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs

1st T20I: All-round Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs

Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das struck fifties while Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam grabbed three wickets each as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2020 9:00 IST
Bangladesh Cricket

1st T20I: All-round Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match T20I series.

Chasing a mamoth total of 201, Zimbabwe got off to a bad start after losing opening batsman Brendan Taylor in the second over and never quite reovered from it.

Craig Ervine then joined Tinashe Kamunhukamwe in the middle and stitched a brief 19-run stand. Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Ervine in the fifth over to dent Zimbabwe's hopes in the chase. 

Zimbabwe kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 100/7. Donald Tiripano showed a glimmer of hope with his 13 balls 20 but a flurry of wickets in the death overs saw Zimbabwe getting all out at 152.

Earlier, all-round performance by Bangladesh's batsmen enabled the team to post 200 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Soumya Sarkar made an unbeaten 62 runs off 32 balls and was adjudged as the man of the match for his spectacular performance with the bat. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News