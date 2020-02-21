16-year-old boy creates stir by bowling a lethal bouncer to Steve Smith on South Africa return

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Steve Smith

Australian batsman Steve Smith was welcomed to South Africa with a lethal bouncer from a 16-year-old schoolboy during his practice session. The video of the delivery has gone viral over social media ahead of Australia's three T20Is and ODIs against South Africa starting Friday.

Australian batters faced a few students from King Edward VII School on Thursday which boasts of alumni Quinton de Kock and Graeme Smith. It was at the school where Smith faced the sharp bouncer from one of the students. Smith looked to hit the ball that was in line with the middle, but the ball blazed past his neck. The video garnered over 20000 views.

"Looks a real prospect. Smith didn’t know anything about that ball," wrote one viewer, while another added: "From the looks of it very similar to Morne Morkel... Exciting!"

This is Australia's first visit to South Africa since the Sandpaper incident that saw Smith and David Warner being banned from international cricket for a year while Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension.

"It's nice to be back playing in South Africa," Smith told reporters on Wednesday. "The last time I was here things didn't end overly well, but I’ve also got really fond memories of playing here.

"Just walking into the hotel in Sandton, initially I was like, 'the last time I left here it wasn't pretty'. It wasn't the best time in my life. But I've moved on from that and learned a lot.

"I've been back playing for a year now. I'm really enjoying it and I feel like I'm playing well. I'm in a nice place."