15 years of wait, but hard work finally pays: Dinesh Karthik gets his dream World Cup debut

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES It was a long wait for Karthik, but the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman finally gets the opportunity to shine in the blue in a World Cup game.

15 years ago, Dinesh Karthik made his ODI debut for India. Ever since, the wicketkeeper-batsman had an on-and-off relationship with the Indian team in the limited-overs format.

He was selected for the World Cup squad in 2007, but as fate would have it, India were knocked out in the group stage of the tournament, and being a back-up option, Karthik didn’t get a game.

Fast-forward to 12 years, and Dinesh Karthik, on the back of his compact but impressive performances in the limited-overs, was selected for the World Cup 2019. He was the back-up option here as well.

Again, as fate would have it, India had an incredible start to the campaign, remaining unbeaten in their first six games, and the management wasn't inclined to make changes in a winning combination.

Ahead of their seventh match against England, all-rounder Vijay Shankar suffered from a toe injury.

Time for Dinesh Karthik?

No.

Instead, it was Rishabh Pant, who was not even in the initial World Cup spot, who replaced Shankar in the XI. Many felt it was unfair on Karthik. You can make a case for it as well.

However, if India's losses denied Karthik his dream World Cup debut in 2007, the life has really come a full circle for the Indian veteran today.

The side conceded a defeat to England, and Kedar Jadhav sat out for the game against Bangladesh owing to his slow innings which has almost made him a social media villain today.

More importantly, though, the much-awaited debut has finally happened.

Dinesh Karthik, who donned the blue jersey for the first time in 2004 in England, will now make his World Cup debut in the same country. Almost poetic, isn’t it?