105 ODI Centuries in one frame: Virat Kohli shares a special image with idol Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag

Image Source : TWITTER/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar

One Frame, two legends, one in the making. Twitter was left beguiled after Team India captain Virat Kohli upload a picture of him with former India swashbucklers, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. The picture seems to have been taken before India's clash against Australia at The Oval in London.

Kohli took to his Twitter handle to upload a picture with the two legends with the caption reading - Some pictures indeed are special. @sachin_rt @virendersehwag

After a steller show against Australia, India have won two out of two matches, ringing the warning bell early in the 2019 World Cup. The Virat Kohli led side will take on tablle toppers and undefeated so far in three matches played, New Zealand.

The Kane Williamson led side have been clinical in their performances so far beating the three Asian nations they have encountered - Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

India beat South Africa in their openining clash and cruised past Australia. But all is not well in the Indian camp as opener Shikhar Dhawan has picked up a hariline fracture in his thumb during the India-Australia clash. The opener was instrumental in India's win as he notched up his 17th ODI century and helping the Men in Blue posting a mammoth total of 352/5 on the board.

India will take on New Zealand on June 13 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.