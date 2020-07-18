Ultra-black fishes in darkest parts of ocean found. Check these terrifying photos

Image Source : KAREN OSBORN, SMITHSONIAN The ultra-black Pacific blackdragon (Idiacanthus antrostomus), the second-blackest fish studied by the research team.

Scientists have discovered one of the blackest materials on Earth. This material reflects less than 0.5 of the light that hits it and surprisingly this blackest material is present on the skin of deep-sea fish that use their blackness as camouflage from predators.

According to reports, some of the deep-sea fish have ultra-black skin capable of soaking up almost all light that hits it and consequently makes the fish nearly invisible.

Image Source : KAREN OSBORN, SMITHSONIAN One specimen of the ultra-black fish species Anoplogaster cornuta.

The experts explain that this camouflage is the result of a layer of densely packed pigment-containing structures just below the skin's surface. This report is published online on July 16 in Current Biology.

The skin may hide the fish from predators, or prey, and might inspire new designs for ultra-black materials used in telescopes or fabric.

Image Source : KAREN OSBORN, SMITHSONIAN The ultra-black ridgehead (Poromitra crassiceps).

Although little light reaches the deep sea, bioluminescent organisms can brighten the inky darkness. For creatures trying to swim undetected, living in these depths is “like trying to play hide and seek on a football field,” says Karen Osborn, a marine biologist at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. “There’s nowhere to hide.”

Enter super black skin. Osborn and her colleagues captured 18 species of ultra black fish from up to 2,000 meters deep in Monterey Bay off California and in the Gulf of Mexico. The team then measured how much light reflected off of the fish. The researchers also examined skin from nine species using electron microscopy and calculated how structures in the skin might absorb light.

The skin has a layer of closely packed, circular, melanin-containing structures called melanosomes that can absorb up to 99.95 percent of light with wavelengths similar to ambient sunlight in the ocean or light from bioluminescent animals. The melanosomes’ size, shape and arrangement may help direct light that isn’t absorbed by an individual melanosome to others in the layer, trapping even more light. Other dark-colored fish tend to have unpigmented gaps between melanosomes, which leads to more light being reflected and a more visible fish.

The newfound mechanism is simpler than how birds or butterflies achieve ultra blackness. Those animals’ feathers or scales have multiple layers of intricate micro- or nanostructures to absorb light (SN: 1/9/18). If engineers could mimic what the fish do, it may make producing ultra black materials easier, Osborn says.

