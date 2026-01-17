Thousands of dead satellites in orbit are a big risk: How the world plans to clean earth’s orbit by 2030 Earth’s orbit is getting dangerously crowded with space debris, raising the risk of satellite collisions and global communication failures. Led by the European Space Agency’s Zero Debris Charter, space agencies and private companies are racing to clean up orbital debris using de-orbiting satellites.

New Delhi:

Space used to be the great unknown, a place for explorers and dreamers. Now, it is packed with junk, including old satellites, busted rocket parts, and even flecks of metal, all whipping around Earth at breakneck speeds. This mess is not just an eyesore; it indeed is a real hazard. Working satellites, the space station, and future missions are at risk due to floating debris.

How much space debris is there in the Earth's orbit?

Currently, we have about 12,000 active satellites in orbit. By the early 2030s, experts expect the numbers to grow by more than 40,000. Let us not miss that every launch of a satellite adds to the chaos.

Chances for crash in the orbit rise because of space debris

More stuff up there means higher odds of crashes, and a single collision can set off a domino effect, breaking satellites apart and scattering even more debris. Scientists call this the Kessler Syndrome, and it’s as bad as it sounds.

Do not underestimate the little stuff which is floating uncontrolled all around in the orbit. Even a metal sliver just a few millimetres wide can punch a hole through a spacecraft and could create major damage. The European Space Agency (ESA) once found a chip in the International Space Station’s window, which was due to a tiny fragment which was floating wildly in orbit.

This means that the threat is not far off, which might impact the spacesuit of astronauts during the spacewalk at any time – it really is dangerous.

How to clean the orbit garbage?

ESA has launched the Zero Debris Charter, a worldwide push to get Earth’s orbit as clean as possible by 2030. The charter lays out six main goals:

Stop new junk from piling up

Make sure satellites get taken out of orbit safely when they’re done

Prevent explosions or breakups in space

Improve tracking so we know where everything is

Risks for people on the ground

And protect space’s long-term health.

ESA’s technical booklet spells out the tech and policies to make these happen.

Cleaning up space is a whole different beast when it is compared to picking up trash on Earth

Here’s what scientists and engineers are working on:

First, new satellites might have to carry “self-destruct” systems, so they burn up in the atmosphere when their job’s done.

Second, instead of leaving dead satellites to drift, future missions could repair, refuel, or upgrade them right in space. Think Lego-like designs—swap out broken pieces instead of tossing the whole thing.

Third, there’s active debris removal. This means using robots, nets, harpoons, or even lasers from the ground to nudge junk into decaying orbits where it’ll burn up.

Fourth is finally, better tracking—right now, we can only monitor about 1 per cent of the debris up there. Agencies are throwing money at new systems to spot and predict collisions before they happen.

NASA and other agencies are tightening their own rules

ESA might be leading the charge, but everyone around the world is also looking into the concern. For example, NASA and other agencies are tightening their own rules. Private companies are designing safer satellites. Defence and commercial groups are teaming up to track junk.

Insurance companies want better data because, as the risk grows, so do their payouts. And India, thanks to ISRO and its booming space program, is stepping up as well.

The money side matters, too. Space debris is not just a science problem, but it is an economic one. Mishaps already cost hundreds of millions a year, and if nothing changes, that number could top USD 1 billion annually by 2030.

The biggest harm which could happen with space debris

A massive collision could knock out GPS, phone networks, weather satellites, and more—stuff everyone uses every day. Some studies say the damage could hit USD 200 billion worldwide.

Launching many satellites and cleaning the orbit should be the mission.

In the next couple of years, we believe that the space agencies could focus on either a ‘make-or-break’. With thousands of new satellites set to launch, governments have to make sure about the safety of the missions in the future. Major focus should be on:

Spend on cleanup

Enforce tougher rules

Share their data

We still have a shot at keeping space safe and usable by 2030. Wait too long, and we risk losing the orbital neighbourhood for good.