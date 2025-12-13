Spectacular Geminid meteor shower to light up Indian sky on Dec 14-15: When and where to watch With an impressive volume and frequent display of 'shooting stars,' the Geminid meteor shower provides arguably the best viewing experience of the entire year.

Skygazers in India and worldwide are in for a spectacular treat this week. The Geminid meteor shower is set to light up the night sky, reaching its peak this weekend. Astronomers anticipate that conditions are ideal for an especially striking show.

The Geminid shower is unique because it originates from the debris of an asteroid named 3200 Phaethon, rather than a typical comet. Due to the high volume and frequency of its 'shooting stars,' the Geminids consistently offer one of the year's best opportunities for viewing a meteor shower.

Where and when to watch the shower

Enthusiasts should look towards the east-northeast sky.

Peak Dates: The shower will peak on December 14-15.

Best Viewing Time: The optimal time to watch is between 07:14 PM and 05:45 AM on December 15.

Viewing Requirement: No specialised equipment is needed, as these showers are a naked-eye event.

While the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation of Gemini, viewers are often advised to look slightly away from that point to capture a wider field of view.

The science behind the 'shooting stars'

Meteor showers happen when Earth passes through trails of dust left behind by comets, which are often called "cosmic snowballs". Occasionally, we see showers from asteroids too, like the Geminids. When this dust and gas enter our atmosphere, they catch fire and create the bright streaks we see in the sky, often referred to as shooting stars.

While most meteors look white, some can shine in different colours such as green, yellow, red, or blue. These colors are due to the different elements that are burning up. For instance, metals like sodium, magnesium, and calcium can produce colors similar to those seen in fireworks.

For a long time, scientists thought the Geminids came from dust escaping a specific asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. However, they recently discovered that Phaethon actually has a glowing tail made of sodium gas.

