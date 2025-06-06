SpaceX shares first images of Dragon spacecraft that Indian astronaut Shukla will pilot to ISS Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is gearing up for his launch to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on June 10. Recently, SpaceX unveiled the first image of the spacecraft, building excitement for the upcoming mission.

New Delhi:

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will use to travel to the International Space Station (ISS), is all set for launch. This spacecraft is designed to carry four astronauts and will bring them back to Earth after their mission. It has recently arrived at the hangar at pad 39A in Florida, getting ready for its first trip into space. This exciting journey will include astronauts from the United States, India, Poland, and Hungary, and is part of a private mission organized by Axiom Space.

SpaceX recently shared the first image of the rocket in an X post, captioning it that the Dragon had arrived at the hangar at pad 39A in Florida in preparation for its first flight. They stated that the Falcon 9 was targeted to launch the Dragon along with Axiom-4 crew to the International Space Station the following Tuesday, June 10.

As the designated astronaut and Mission Pilot, Shukla will be accompanied by former NASA astronaut and mission leader Peggy Whitson, along with Polish astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu.

The Axiom-4 mission plans to carry out a total of 60 experiments on the International Space Station (ISS) with the help of this four-member crew. Among these, seven experiments are organised by ISRO (the Indian Space Research Organisation), and Shukla will participate in five experiments for NASA’s human research program. According to Singh, the work Shukla is involved in is very important for future missions, such as India’s Gaganyaan project and the upcoming Bharat Antariksh Station.

Shubhanshu Shukla is set to make history as the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) and the second Indian to travel into space, following Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's journey in 1984. This mission is an important step in India's expanding efforts in space exploration.

