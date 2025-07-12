Shubhanshu Shukla to undergo 7-day rehabilitation after July 15 splashdown Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will take around 17 hours to reach Earth after undocking from the ISS. He will undergo rehabilitation to adapt to gravity.

New Delhi:

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to undergo a seven-day rehabilitation program following his splashdown off the California coast on July 15, when he will return to Earth from an 18-day stay at the International Space Station (ISS). Alongside him, three fellow astronauts includes commander Peggy Whitson and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu from Poland and Hungary. The crew had docked at the ISS on June 26 as part of the commercial Axiom-4 mission.

Undocking time

The astronauts were scheduled to undock from the ISS on July 14 at 4:35 PM IST (7:05 AM ET), as stated by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Crew Dragon spacecraft is expected to splash down near the California coast on July 15, 2025, at 3 PM IST. The spacecraft will follow a series of orbital maneuvers post-undocking.

Rehabilitation program

ISRO mentioned that following the splashdown, Shukla would participate in a rehabilitation program. The rehabilitation program will last about seven days, under the supervision of a flight surgeon who will help him readjust to Earth's gravity. The agency had reportedly invested approximately Rs 550 crore for Shukla's journey to the ISS. Shukla's experience from the mission is valuable for the future planning and execution of its human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, slated for 2027.

ISRO provided an update indicating that its flight surgeons were continuously monitoring Shukla’s health and fitness through private medical and psychological conferences. They confirmed that he was in good health and high spirits. As part of the preparations, Shukla and his fellow astronauts were expected to board the spacecraft at 2:25 PM IST, don their space suits, and conduct necessary tests before commencing their return journey.

As the ISS orbited Earth at a speed of 28,000 kilometers per hour, the spacecraft would initiate an autonomous undocking process aimed at gradually slowing down and re-entering the planet's atmosphere for a splashdown off the California coast. NASA noted that the Dragon spacecraft would return with over 580 pounds of cargo, which included NASA hardware and data from more than 60 experiments carried out during the mission. Peggy Whitson, the Axiom-4 mission commander, shared an update on social media, mentioning that they were enjoying their last few days on the ISS with rehydrated shrimp cocktails and good company. Shukla contributed to the gathering by bringing carrot halwa and mango nectar.

Experiments onboard ISS

In terms of research, Shukla was involved in a microalgae experiment, where he deployed and stowed samples. It could potentially provide food, oxygen, and biofuels for future deep-space missions, as stated by Axiom Space. This property of microalgae looks promising asset for sustaining life beyond Earth.

NASA reported that exercise research and spacesuit maintenance were prioritized in the schedule for Expedition 73 and Axiom Mission 4 crews. The crew continued their work on the Voyager Displays study, which focused on how spaceflight impacts eye movement and coordination. They also collected data for a study investigating how astronauts interact with their environment in orbit. It is a key consideration for designing supportive habitats for long-duration missions.

Additionally, another study investigated how microgravity and elevated carbon dioxide levels influence cardiovascular function. It has also potential benefits for both astronauts and patients on Earth. The crew monitored radiation exposure using the compact Rad Nano Dosimeter. It is a tool designed for assessing astronaut safety. They participated in the Acquired Equivalence Test, a cognitive experiment measuring learning and adaptability in space. The crew also supported the PhotonGrav study by collecting brain activity data to explore neuroadaptive technologies for space and medical applications.

ALSO READ: ISRO chief details India's decisive role in saving Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission