Shubhanshu Shukla's space health monitored by family doctor, says European flight surgeon Shubhanshu Shukla is medically fit and under constant health supervision, confirmed European Space Agency flight surgeon Dr Brigitte Godard. Despite mild space sickness, Dr Godard assured the nation that Shukla is well-prepared and supported by India's top space doctors.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla made history two days ago by becoming the first Indian astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS). While he initially experienced a “heavy head” and space motion sickness, experts assure he is healthy and adapting well to space conditions.

In a recent report by NDTV, seasoned ESA flight surgeon Dr Brigitte Godard confirmed that Shukla is medically fit, thanks to rigorous physical training and a strong support system. “He is well-trained and should be fairly fine in space,” she said.

What does a space ‘family doctor’ do?

Dr Godard explained that flight surgeons are essentially space physicians, not actual surgeons. “Hopefully, we are not doing surgery in space,” she remarked light-heartedly. Flight surgeons conduct weekly health check-ins with astronauts using telemedicine tools to ensure their well-being during missions.

In Shukla’s case, IAF’s space medicine specialist Dr Punyashlok Biswal is serving as his personal flight surgeon or “family physician.” This long-standing medical relationship ensures Shukla’s health is closely monitored before, during, and after the mission.

Rigorous preparation behind the mission

Dr Godard highlighted Shukla’s resilience, noting his decades of experience as a decorated fighter pilot. She stressed that such backgrounds offer astronauts a higher threshold for adapting to the demands of microgravity.

She also reassured the 1.4 billion Indians eagerly following the mission, “Captain Shukla should be fairly fine in space. They will be proud of him—I’m sure of that.”

Medical challenges in space and confidence in success

Space missions—even short ones—can affect human biology, causing fluid shifts, bone density loss, or motion sickness. However, Dr Godard said, “This is a short flight, so we could expect maybe some space motion sickness, but I would not expect that much problem.”

The emotional and physical bond between astronaut and flight surgeon is critical. Dr Godard likened it to a trusted family relationship, stating, “They are like family doctors for the astronaut.”