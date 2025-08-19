Your experience valuable for Gaganyaan mission: PM Modi in meeting with Shubhanshu Shukla | Watch Video On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who made history as the first Indian astronaut to step on the International Space Station (ISS).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS). Shukla, who was part of the Axiom-4 commercial mission from June 25 to July 15, met the Prime Minister at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence. Modi welcomed Shukla, who was wearing an ISRO astronaut's jacket, with a warm hug and walked with his arm on the astronaut’s shoulder.

During the meeting, Shukla gifted the Prime Minister the mission patch of the Axiom-4 mission and shared pictures he had taken from the ISS. The Axiom-4 private space mission, which included three other astronauts—Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary)—lifted off from Florida on June 25 and docked at the International Space Station on June 26.

He returned to Earth on July 15 and arrived back in India on Sunday. During the 18-day mission, Shukla and his crewmates conducted over 60 experiments and 20 outreach sessions.

The Prime Minister had previously interacted with Shukla on June 29, in the initial days of the Axiom-4 mission. During that conversation, he had asked the astronaut to document his learning, training, and stay at the International Space Station to help India's future missions, including Gaganyaan.

In a press interaction on August 1, Shukla, who had returned to India on Sunday, said that he had fulfilled the task entrusted to him by Prime Minister Modi.

"I remember very well the homework given to me by the prime minister," Shukla said. "And I completed it very well. I am very excited to come back and share it with you all. I am confident that all that knowledge is going to prove extremely useful and crucial for us, for our own Gaganyaan mission".

