Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission likely to launch on June 19, following successful repairs Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission was delayed due to a liquid oxygen leak on the Falcon 9 rocket. The mission is now likely to launch soon.

New Delhi:

The upcoming mission carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station is now set to launch on June 19. ISRO has announced that Axiom Space Company successfully resolved a liquid oxygen leak in the Falcon 9 rocket, which had caused a delay in the original launch date of June 11. In a recent press release, ISRO confirmed that during a meeting with Axiom Space and SpaceX, the teams clarified that the issue with the Falcon 9 launch vehicle has been effectively addressed. Additionally, Axiom Space is currently collaborating with NASA to investigate a pressure anomaly in the Zvezda service module of the International Space Station. As a result, Axiom Space has now targeted June 19, 2025, for the launch.

Previous delays

The mission marking India's return to spaceflight as part of the Axiom-4 private mission has faced another setback, as NASA reported on June 12 that it is looking into a leak within the Russian module of the International Space Station. The astronauts were initially scheduled to lift off on May 29, but their launch was postponed several times to June 8, June 10, and June 11, following the detection of a liquid oxygen leak in the Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX.

On June 12, NASA announced that it is working alongside Roscosmos to further analyze a new pressure signature that emerged after recent repair efforts in the aft segment of the Zvezda service module aboard the International Space Station.

Leak in Russian module

The Russian Space Agency has been addressing a cabin pressure leak at the station, and recent repairs have resulted in what NASA describes as a new pressure signature. The three Russian crew members aboard the International Space Station recently examined the interior walls of the aging Zvezda service module, which was launched in 2000. They sealed several areas and took measurements to determine the current leak rate. Following these efforts, NASA reported that the segment is now successfully holding pressure.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk voices concern over long-term safety of ISS amid Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 delay