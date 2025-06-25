Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission launch today: Check ISS docking time, and how to watch livestream Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom 4 mission is set to launch to the ISS onboard a Dragon spacecraft today, June 25, and the spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the ISS on June 26. Interested viewers can watch the mission livestream.

New Delhi:

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is gearing up for his Axiom-4 mission, which is set to launch to the International Space Station today, June 25. The launch will take off at 2:31 AM EDT (12:01 PM IST) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew will make their way to the orbiting laboratory aboard a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, propelled by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket. They are aiming for docking at around 7 AM EDT (4:30 PM IST) on Thursday, June 26. Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and the current director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, will command this commercial mission. Alongside her, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as the pilot. Joining them are two mission specialists: ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from Poland and HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit) astronaut Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

Once they dock, the private astronauts plan to spend approximately two weeks aboard the International Space Station, engaging in a mix of scientific research, outreach efforts, and commercial activities.

NASA’s role in the mission

Regarding NASA's involvement, since this is a private mission, NASA will oversee integrated operations, which commence during the spacecraft's approach to the space station. This oversight continues throughout the crew's stay as they conduct various activities and concludes when the spacecraft departs.

As part of a collaboration between NASA and ISRO, Axiom Mission 4 fulfills a commitment previously highlighted by President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send the first ISRO astronaut to the station. The two space agencies will collaborate on five joint scientific investigations and two in-orbit STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) demonstrations, reflecting their long-standing partnership aimed at advancing scientific knowledge and enhancing space collaboration.

This private mission also marks a historic opportunity, as it will be the first time astronauts from Poland and Hungary stay aboard the International Space Station.

Shukla Axiom-4 Mission: How to watch livestream

Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission launch livestream

To catch the livestream of Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission launch, viewers can tune in to the livestream on Axiom Space and SpaceX’s channels at 12.30 AM EDT (10 AM IST), with coverage beginning on NASA+ at 1:40 AM EDT (11:10 AM IST). However, since this is a commercial launch, NASA will not provide a clean launch feed on its channels.

The webcast will continue for about 20 minutes post-launch, featuring stunning visuals of the spacecraft en route to the International Space Station.

Axiom Space has also arranged a Dragon in-flight event, which will be confirmed no later than 15 minutes before it begins.

Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission ISS docking livestream

NASA aims to dock the Axiom-4 mission's Dragon spacecraft with the International Space Station’s Harmony module at 7 AM EDT (4:30 PM IST) on June 26.

Arrival coverage will kick off at 5 AM EDT (2:30 PM IST) across Axiom Space, NASA+, and SpaceX channels. The Ax-4 livestream will feature events as the crew docks with the space station and is welcomed by NASA’s Expedition 73 Crew in a ceremony.

