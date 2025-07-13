Advertisement
Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission: Dragon spacecraft to undock from ISS tomorrow

Shubhanshu Shukla has spent around 18 days in the ISS conducting various experiments in orbit. He will reach Earth on July 15 and will undergo 7 days of rehabilitation.

Astronaut Shukla sharing a meal with fellow astronauts in ISS
Astronaut Shukla sharing a meal with fellow astronauts in ISS Image Source : Axiom Space
Written By: Om Gupta
New Delhi:

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is preparing to return from the International Space Station (ISS). He made history as the first Indian astronaut to step onto the ISS on June 26 during the Axiom 4 mission. Shukla, who holds the rank of Group Captain in the Indian Air Force, was launched to the ISS on June 25 onboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was propelled by a Falcon 9 rocket. Since his launch, Shukla, known by his call sign ‘Shux,’ has spent almost 18 days aboard the space laboratory and is set to land back on Earth on July 15.

Dragon undocking from ISS

In anticipation of their return, Shukla and his Axiom 4 crew will begin preparations on July 14. According to information shared by Axiom Space, the crew is scheduled to undock from the ISS at 4:35 PM IST. They will start the ingress and hatch closing procedures around 2:25 PM IST.

Once undocked, they will spend approximately 22 hours in orbit during which the Dragon spacecraft will carry out essential maneuvers to decelerate before splashing down near the California coast on July 15 at 3 PM IST.

Shukla to for rehabilitation

ISRO has announced that following the splashdown, Shukla will participate in a recovery program lasting about seven days. This program will be supervised by a medical expert to help him adjust to Earth's gravity once again.

Additionally, a statement from NASA revealed that the Dragon spacecraft will return carrying over 580 pounds of cargo, which includes NASA hardware and data from more than 60 experiments conducted throughout the mission.

