Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission delay: ISRO prioritises safety, mission integrity

New Delhi:

ISRO emphasised that the safety and integrity of the mission were their highest priorities after NASA and Axiom Space announced that they were addressing an issue related to a leak at the International Space Station (ISS). Shubhanshu Shukla from India, along with three other astronauts, was set to travel to the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 commercial mission. However, this mission has been indefinitely delayed as the space agencies work to resolve various issues ahead of the launch. The Chairman of ISRO, V. Narayanan, expressed in a post on X that ISRO is collaborating closely with Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX to responsibly address concerns regarding the ISS's Zvezda module, which is causing the delay.

Previous delays

NASA had previously reported that they were investigating a leak in the Russian module of the ISS, which prompted the postponement of the Axiom Mission 4 launch. This mission was initially scheduled for lift-off on May 29 but had already faced delays to June 8, June 10, and June 11 due to a liquid oxygen leak detected in the Falcon-9 rocket by SpaceX.

The mission will be commanded by Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and current director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space. Shukhanshu Shukla, the ISRO astronaut, is set to serve as the pilot, while the mission will include two mission specialists: Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from the European Space Agency (ESA) in Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

The 14-day mission aims to mark a significant return to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary. Whitson mentioned in a post on X that setbacks and delays are commonplace in the field of spaceflight, yet she remained optimistic as the Ax-4 crew looked forward to a safe and successful journey to the Space Station.

