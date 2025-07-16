Shubhanshu Shukla reunites with wife and son after historic space mission, shares emotional post | See pics Shubhanshu Shukla returned to Earth on July 15 after spending 18 days on the ISS. He is currently undergoing a 7-day rehabilitation to adjust to gravity.

New Delhi:

Astronaut Shunbhanshu Shukla has come back to Earth after spending 18 days in the International Space Station. Before his launch on June 5, he stayed in quarantine for two months to ensure safety. Recently, Shukla shared touching moments from his emotional reunion with his wife, Kamna, and their six-year-old son. In an Instagram post, Shukla mentioned that during quarantine, family visits were conducted from eight meters apart, and he wasn't allowed any physical contact with his son. He expressed that after coming back to Earth, embracing his family felt like finally being home.

Check out pics here:

Shubhanshu in quarantine

Shubhanshu is currently in quarantine in Houston, where his wife Kamna and their six-year-old son Kiash are also staying. Kamna expressed that their primary focus now is on Shubhanshu’s rehabilitation. They are also helping him readjust to life back on Earth. She mentioned that just being reunited after his remarkable journey is a celebration for their family. Kamna is also preparing some of Shubhanshu’s favorite dishes, as she knows he must have missed home-cooked meals during his time in space.

Kamna has been in the U.S. since Shubhanshu started preparing for his launch on SpaceX from Florida on June 25. The couple, who have known each other since they were classmates in third grade at Lucknow’s City Montessori School, got married in 2009.

Phone calls from Shubhanshu

During the 18 days Shubhanshu spent in space, Kamna particularly cherished the phone calls from him. She described receiving his call from the International Space Station right after docking as an unexpected and wonderful surprise. Hearing his voice and knowing he was safe brought her immense joy. Their conversations typically included discussions about his daily activities, the unique experiments he was conducting, and the extraordinary experiences he was having.

Kamna acknowledged that the long periods of being apart due to space travel can be tough, but she mentioned that she has learned to cope with them.

ALSO READ: Union cabinet commends Shubhanshu Shukla on successful space journey