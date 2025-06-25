Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission: SpaceX shares first glimpse of Shukla inside Dragon spacecraft SpaceX has reported that the weather conditions are 90 percent favorable for the upcoming launch. NASA, in collaboration with Axiom Space and SpaceX, is aiming for a lift-off at 12:01 PM IST on Wednesday, June 25.

New Delhi:

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is poised to launch to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, powered by a Falcon 9 rocket. The liftoff is scheduled to occur from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, a historic location from which Neil Armstrong began his Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969. Engaging visuals from inside the SpaceX spacecraft are currently being broadcast on television screens, featuring Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, fully suited and ready, alongside three fellow crew members for the significant launch set to take place today at 12:01 PM.

(Image Source : SPACEX)Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla inside Dragon spacecraft

SpaceX Dragon doscking time

NASA plans for the Axiom-4 mission's Dragon spacecraft to dock with the International Space Station’s Harmony module at 7 AM EDT (4:30 PM IST) on June 26. Coverage of the arrival will begin at 5 AM EDT (2:30 PM IST) across Axiom Space, NASA+, and SpaceX channels. The Ax-4 livestream will showcase events as the crew docks with the space station and is welcomed by NASA’s Expedition 73 Crew in a ceremonial greeting.

NASA-ISRO collaboration

As part of a partnership between NASA and ISRO (the Indian Space Research Organisation), Axiom Mission 4 is set to send the first astronaut from India to the International Space Station. This mission fulfills a promise made by former President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both space agencies will work together on five scientific projects and two demonstrations related to science and technology while in space. This collaboration showcases their long-standing friendship and commitment to expanding knowledge and working together in the field of space exploration.

