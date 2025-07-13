Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 crew mark final days on ISS with feasts and farewells Shubhanshu Shukla and the crew of Axiom 4 aboard the ISS came together for a delightful feast, showcasing a diverse menu that celebrated the culinary traditions of the six nations participating in the mission.

New Delhi:

After 18 days of intense science experiments at the International Space Station (ISS), it is time for farewells and celebrations for Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts from the Axiom-4 mission, who are set to begin their return journey to Earth on Monday. The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) crew includes Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu 'Shux' Shukla, and Mission Specialists Slawosz 'Suave' Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu. They are nearing the completion of their research and preparing to undock no earlier than 7:05 a.m. ET (4:35 p.m. IST) on Monday.

"Arrival back to Earth... splashdown is scheduled for July 15th at 3:00 p.m. IST," Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter). A formal farewell for the Axiom-4 crew is scheduled for Sunday evening, Indian time.

Feast featuring a diverse menu

As the Axiom-4 mission nears its conclusion, astronauts aboard the ISS gathered for a feast featuring a diverse menu representing the six nations involved in the mission. Currently, there are 11 astronauts on the ISS—seven from Expedition 73 and four from the Axiom-4 commercial mission.

For appetizers, the astronauts enjoyed rehydrated shrimp cocktails and crackers, while the main course included savory chicken and beef fajitas. They capped the evening with a delicious cake made from sweet bread, condensed milk, and walnuts, Kim reported. Shukla contributed aam ras and carrot halwa for the feast, while Polish astronaut Slawosz brought his native dish of pierogi filled with cabbage and mushrooms.

This trip has been historic for Shukla, who became the first Indian to travel to the ISS and only the second Indian to go to space, following Rakesh Sharma's groundbreaking flight as part of the Soviet Union's mission to the Salyut-7 space station in 1984. Throughout his 18 days in space, Shukla witnessed 16 sunrises and sunsets daily as the ISS orbits at a speed of 28,000 km per hour, approximately 400 km above Earth.

Shukla will undergo a rehabilitation

According to ISRO, post-splashdown, Shukla will undergo a rehabilitation program lasting about seven days under the supervision of a flight surgeon to help him readjust to Earth's gravity. ISRO invested approximately Rs 550 crore (about $66 million) for Shukla's journey to the ISS, an experience that will aid the space agency in planning and executing its human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, which is set to launch in 2027.

Return journey to Earth

Shukla and his fellow astronauts are expected to board the spacecraft at 2:25 p.m. IST, don their spacesuits, and carry out necessary tests before beginning their return journey to Earth. During their descent, the Dragon spacecraft will initiate an autonomous undocking process, gradually slowing down and re-entering the planet's atmosphere for a splashdown off the coast of California.

