Remdesivir showing improvement in COVID-19 patients when used early, Gilead says

Remdesivir, Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug, helped improve symptoms in COVID-19 patients who were given the drug early, the company was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. According to Gilead's study, 62 percent of patients treated early were discharged from the hospital, compared with 49 percent of patients who were treated late.

The company said data from a US study of its drug remdevisir showed the medication had met the primary endpoint in a trial of its effectiveness in treating COVID-19. In a statement, the company said it is aware of positive data emerging from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' study of remdesivir for treating the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Remdesivir, a nucleotide analog with broad-spectrum antiviral activity, is not approved by the FDA nor licensed or approved anywhere in the world. It has not yet been demonstrated to be safe or effective for the treatment of COVID-19. But it is being tried and tested as it has demonstrated activity against MERS and SARS in the past. In March, the FDA designated remdesivir for 'compassionate use', allowing patients with serious or life-threatening cases of the virus to access this drug. Remdesivir has also been granted the investigational antiviral Orphan drug status by the FDA.

