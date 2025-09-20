Rare Meteor lights up skies over Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon | WATCH A spectacular meteor streaked across the skies of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon on Friday night, leaving residents stunned and sparking excitement online.

New Delhi:

The night skies over Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon came alive with a spectacular celestial event on Friday when a bright meteor lit up the horizon. Visible across large parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), the meteor captivated onlookers with its fiery streak and the subsequent fragmentation that left a trail of glowing pieces in its wake.

Residents were left in awe as the blazing rock from space illuminated the skies, creating what many described as a “shooting star explosion.” Social media platforms were flooded with videos showing the meteor as it streaked across the sky and fragmented, sparking widespread discussions about the rare event.

A rare celestial phenomenon: What experts say

According to astronomy experts, the phenomenon is most likely a bolide a type of meteor that bursts into multiple fragments after entering the Earth's atmosphere due to intense friction and heat. While meteors are a common sight, this particular event, visible to such a large population, is considered extremely rare.

Experts clarified that the meteor likely disintegrated before reaching the ground, meaning no damage was expected. However, the brightness and spectacular nature of the event have led to speculation about the size and origin of the rock that created the display. The American Meteor Society previously noted that September is a period of heightened meteor activity, making this event even more significant.

The meteor was visible for just a few seconds but was bright enough to momentarily outshine the city lights of Delhi and its neighboring areas. Witnesses from across Delhi NCR described the moment as “breathtaking” and "surreal," with some even reporting faint rumbling sounds afterward, although no official reports have confirmed these claims.

In Aligarh, residents also reported seeing the streak, confirming that the meteor’s path stretched across multiple regions in northern India. The sudden burst of light prompted social media users to compare it to a “shooting star explosion” and led to a flood of videos capturing the dazzling display.

While meteors and meteor showers are not uncommon, the brightness and fragmentation of this particular meteor made it stand out. According to astronomers, the meteor likely originated from a sizable rock that burnt up spectacularly upon entering Earth’s atmosphere. Unlike regular meteors, which typically burn up before reaching the ground, bolides can sometimes break apart into multiple glowing fragments, as was seen on Friday.