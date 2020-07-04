Rare Jupiter-Saturn conjunction which happens once every 20 years to be seen tonight. Check Details

Image Source : NASA This rare natural phenomenon was first seen by Galileo over 400 years ago (Representational image)

The full moon on July 4 and 5 will be enhanced by two shining planets, Jupiter and Saturn. According to Native American traditions, this full moon is termed as Buck Moon or the Thunder Moon.

According to experts, Jupiter will be very bright and hover to the moon's upper right while Saturn, one-third as bright will appear to stand off to the moon's upper left. Taken together they will form a triangle in the sky.

If you have a small telescope or a pair of binoculars you will get a better view of Jupiter along with all four of the Galilean satellites that include Io, Ganymede, Europa, and Callisto. This rare natural phenomenon was first seen by Galileo over 400 years ago.

The full moon of July brings about a penumbral eclipse that occurs when the moon crosses through the faint outer edge of the Earth's shadow called a penumbra.

When this occurs, the moon appears to be slightly darker than usual. This eclipse will be visible from most of North America including Connecticut and will begin at 11:04 Eastern Standard Time on July 4 and end at 1:56 a.m. If you miss it on July 4, check the sky on July 5 at 10:56 p.m. The Buck moon will appear the biggest to the naked eye on the U.S. East coast during and just after moonrise.

Unfortunately, the lunar eclipse on July 5 will not be visible from India because it will be morning light and India would be facing the Sun. The Lunar Eclipse will take place on the night of 4th and 5th July. In India, it would be the morning of July 5th between 8:30 am and 11:30 am. The eclipse will last for 2 hours and 45 mins.

