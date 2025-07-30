Rare and longest solar eclipse of the century on August 2: Where and how to watch in India? A rare total solar eclipse is set to take place on August 2 (2027), which will be one of the longest eclipses of the 21st century. While India will not experience total darkness, parts of the country may witness a partial eclipse.

We have been witnessing several celestial events lately, and it has been reported that the world is set to witness a spectacular event on August 2, 2027. As per the reports, a rare total solar eclipse is calculated to take place on the very same day in the next two years. It will be one of the longest eclipses of the 21st century, with darkness which is said to last for more than six minutes in some regions.

The eclipse is a result of a perfect cosmic alignment- where the Moon will be at its closest point to Earth (perigee), while Earth will be farthest from the Sun (aphelion), making the Moon appear larger and completely block the Sun for a longer time.

Where will it be fully visible?

The path of totality, where the eclipse will be completely visible, includes Southern Spain, North African nations like Egypt and Tunisia, and will extend through the parts of Saudi Arabia, Oman and Yemen.

According to astronomers, this is going to be the longest eclipse which will be visible from land between 1991 and 2114.

Will India see the solar eclipse in 2027?

It has been reported that India will not be experiencing the total eclipse, but parts of western and northwestern India will witness a partial solar eclipse.

States like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa may witness 10 per cent to 30 per cent of the Sun covered. The eclipse will be visible between 4:00 PM IST and 6:00 PM IST- although the sunset in cities like Mumbai and Goa may limit visibility.

How to watch safely

Viewers in India are advised to use only ISRO-approved or ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses. Never look at the Sun with the naked eye. Even during a partial eclipse, proper eye protection is a must.

Mark your calendar for August 2 and get ready to witness this rare astronomical wonder safely.