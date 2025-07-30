NISAR satellite to help India monitor disasters, forests and farmlands from space: All you need to know ISRO and the US space agency NASA are set to liftoff the joint satellite mission – NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) today. This mission will enable India to know the real condition of the indian boundaries.

New Delhi:

India and the United States are launching their groundbreaking Earth observation satellite, named NISAR, today (July 30). This advanced satellite claims to offer critical data on natural disasters, forests, agriculture and glaciers, which makes it a game-changer for both the nations. The mission marks the biggest collaboration to date between India’s ISRO and NASA (US).

Once in orbit, NISAR will scan Earth's land and ice surfaces with never-before-seen detail, capturing changes as small as a few centimetres. It uses two types of synthetic aperture radar – L-band from NASA and S-band from ISRO – to monitor everything from earthquakes and landslides to crop health and glacial retreat.

Key features of the NISAR satellite

3D earth imaging: NISAR can see through clouds and light rain to create high-resolution 3D maps of the Earth’s surface, day or night. It will monitor how the land shifts due to natural events or human activity. Disaster and infrastructure monitoring: The satellite will help identify early signs of earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and landslides. It will also keep an eye on ageing infrastructure like dams and levees for safety risks. Agriculture and forest tracking: NISAR will provide data to support better crop management and forest monitoring in India and across the globe. Its L-band radar can scan deep into dense forests, while the S-band is ideal for tracking agricultural growth. 80 Terabytes of data daily: The satellite will beam down more data than any previous ISRO or NASA Earth mission — approximately 80 TB per day. This data will be made publicly accessible and stored via the cloud. Historic ISRO-NASA collaboration: This mission marks the biggest technological partnership between the two agencies. The radars were built separately by NASA (in California) and ISRO (in Ahmedabad), then integrated and tested together before being shipped to the launch site.

Why NISAR matters to India?

For India, NISAR will be a key tool in predicting and managing natural hazards like floods, landslides, and droughts. It will also boost agricultural monitoring and forest conservation across the country. The mission highlights the growing strength of India-US space collaboration and the increasing relevance of satellite data in climate and disaster management.