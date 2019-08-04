Want to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing on moon Live with PM Modi? Here's your chance

India's second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, will land on moon on September 7 after crossing varied phases. Those who want to watch the landmark event Live with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they definitely stand a chance. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will begin an Online Space Quiz, starting off on August 10 and ending on August 20.
Questions: 20
Duration: 300 seconds
Rewards: Opportunity to watch the live landing of Chandrayaan-2 with PM Modi
Online Space Quiz to witness Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi: Instructions
- This is a timed quiz with 20 questions to be answered in 300 seconds.
- These questions will be randomly picked from the question bank.
- Winners will be adjudged on the basis of maximum number of correct answers.
- In case of multiple participants having given same number of correct answers, the participants who take the least time to complete the quiz will be adjudged the winner.
- The quiz will start as soon as you click the Start Quiz button.
- Two (2) top scoring Students (from class 8 – 10 only) from each State and Union Territory will be invited to ISRO, Bengaluru Centre to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon, live along with the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
