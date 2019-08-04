Want to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing on moon Live with PM Modi? Here's your chance

India's second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, will land on moon on September 7 after crossing varied phases. Those who want to watch the landmark event Live with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they definitely stand a chance. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will begin an Online Space Quiz, starting off on August 10 and ending on August 20.

Questions: 20

Duration: 300 seconds

Rewards: Opportunity to watch the live landing of Chandrayaan-2 with PM Modi

Online Space Quiz to witness Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi: Instructions

This is a timed quiz with 20 questions to be answered in 300 seconds.

These questions will be randomly picked from the question bank.

Winners will be adjudged on the basis of maximum number of correct answers.

In case of multiple participants having given same number of correct answers, the participants who take the least time to complete the quiz will be adjudged the winner.

The quiz will start as soon as you click the Start Quiz button.

Two (2) top scoring Students (from class 8 – 10 only) from each State and Union Territory will be invited to ISRO, Bengaluru Centre to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon, live along with the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

