Chandrayaan 2: ISRO releases behind the scene footage of India's historic moon mission | Watch

Image Source : @ISRO / TWITTER Chandrayaan 2: ISRO releases behind the scene footage of India's historic moon mission

Chandrayaan-2, India's most ambitious second lunar mission is all set to be launched at 2:51 am tonight.

Here's some exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of the mission's various components coming together:

Here's some exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of the mission's various components coming together - https://t.co/baOMowvWHa

Tell us what you think about it in the comments below. #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO pic.twitter.com/Kguy33p2C1 — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on-board heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle - Mark III (GSLV Mk III), nicknamed as 'Bahubali', at 2.51 a.m. on July 15.

The Lander, Vikram, will land near the South Pole of the moon on September 6.

Unlike Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2 will place a rover on the Moon.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live Updates: To the moon like never before...

Also Read: Meet the women behind India's historic moon mission - Chandrayaan 2

Also Read: Chandrayaan 2 Launch Live Streaming: When and where to watch India's second moon mission