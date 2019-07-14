Sunday, July 14, 2019
     
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO releases behind the scene footage of India's historic moon mission | Watch

Chandrayaan-2, India's most ambitious second lunar mission is all set to be launched at 2:51 am tonight. ISRO released the exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of the mission's various components coming together.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2019 16:51 IST
Image Source : @ISRO / TWITTER

Chandrayaan-2, India's most ambitious second lunar mission is all set to be launched at 2:51 am tonight. 

Here's some exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of the mission's various components coming together:

Chandrayaan-2 will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on-board heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle - Mark III (GSLV Mk III), nicknamed as 'Bahubali', at 2.51 a.m. on July 15. 

The Lander, Vikram, will land near the South Pole of the moon on September 6. 

Unlike Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2 will place a rover on the Moon.

