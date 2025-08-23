National Space Day 2025: Shubhanshu Shukla says kids excitement key to fulfilling India's space ambitions Shubhanshu Shukla is the first Indian to step onto the International Space Station. He has urged India's children to contribute to fulfilling India's space ambitions.

New Delhi:

During an event celebrating India's second National Space Day, Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station, called for the enthusiasm and contribution of the nation's youth to help achieve India's space ambitions.

Shukla noted that India has big goals ahead, including the Gaganyaan Mission, the Bharatiya Antriksh Station, and a future lunar landing. He emphasized that achieving such significant ambitions will require the resources of the entire country, including its children. Shukla also highlighted the excitement of other space agencies, such as the Japanese and European Space Agencies, about India's missions, calling this a "golden period" for India's space exploration efforts.

Shubhanshu Shukla space mission

Shubhanshu Shukla was part of the Axiom-4 private space mission, which launched from Florida on June 25 and docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on June 26. He returned to Earth on July 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a video interaction with Shukla on June 29, during the initial days of the mission. Modi asked the astronaut to document his training, experiences, and stay at the ISS to assist India's future missions, including the Gaganyaan program.

Shukla returned to India on Sunday and confirmed in a press interaction earlier this month that he had completed the task given to him by the Prime Minister. "I remember very well the homework given to me by the prime minister. And I completed it very well," he said on August 1. "I am confident that all that knowledge is going to prove extremely useful and crucial for us, for our own Gaganyaan mission".

During the 20-day Axiom-4 mission, Shukla and his three crewmates—Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary)—conducted over 60 experiments and 20 outreach sessions.

