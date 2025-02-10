NASA’s PUNCH Mission to track solar wind in 3D: Game changer for space weather

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NASA’s PUNCH Mission to unveil 3D secrets of the Sun’s Corona and Solar Wind

NASA is set to launch a new space mission to study the Sun’s outer atmosphere and track solar wind in three dimensions. The Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) mission, consisting of four small satellites, is scheduled to launch on February 27 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Understanding the mission’s objectives

PUNCH is the first dedicated mission designed to bridge the gap between solar physics and solar wind physics. It will examine how the Sun’s outer atmosphere (corona) transitions into the heliosphere, the vast bubble of charged particles created by the solar wind that surrounds the solar system.

According to Joe Westlake, Director of NASA’s Heliophysics Division, PUNCH will provide continuous observations of the corona, helping scientists understand its impact on space weather.

How PUNCH will work?

The PUNCH mission will consist of four satellites working together to create 3D images of the heliosphere. Craig DeForest, principal investigator at the Southwest Research Institute, explained that:

Three satellites will use wide-field imagers to capture detailed views of solar wind structures. One satellite, developed by the Naval Research Laboratory, will feature a narrow-field imager, creating an artificial solar eclipse to provide high-definition views of the Sun’s corona.

Revolutionizing space weather forecasting

The mission is expected to improve space weather predictions by allowing real-time tracking of solar storms. Nicholeen Viall, a scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, noted that PUNCH’s ability to capture polarized light will help determine the 3D location of solar wind structures. This could enhance predictions of geomagnetic storms, which have the potential to disrupt satellites and power systems on Earth.

Working along with Parker Solar probe

NASA has confirmed that PUNCH will work alongside the Parker Solar Probe, which is already making direct observations of the Sun’s corona. Together, these missions will offer unmatched insights into how solar wind originates and spreads across space. Additionally, PUNCH will also create the largest-ever polarimetric star map, covering over three-quarters of the visible sky.

