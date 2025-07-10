NASA’s Hubble and Webb Telescopes reveal stunning portrait of twin star clusters This stunning 527-megapixel composite reveals both visible and infrared views of young stars, ionized gas, and dust filaments, offering scientists a glimpse into early-universe-like conditions and active star formation.

NASA’s Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes have captured an extraordinary image of NGC 460 and NGC 456, two open star clusters located in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), a dwarf galaxy orbiting the Milky Way. In a groundbreaking collaborative effort, this 527-megapixel mosaic has created from 12 overlapping observations, blends visible light from Hubble with infrared imaging from Webb, showcasing gas, dust and vibrant star formation in unmatched detail.

A laboratory for star formation

Open clusters like NGC 460 and NGC 456 consist of dozens to thousands of young stars, loosely bound by gravity.

These clusters are part of a broader N83-84-85 star-forming complex, where hot, massive stars shape the surrounding nebulae with their stellar winds- that trigger waves of new star birth.

The regions captured are actively forming stars aged between 1 to 10 million years, far younger than our 4.5-billion-year-old Sun.

(Image Source : NASA)NASA’s Hubble and Webb Telescopes

What Hubble and Webb revealed

In the combined image, Hubble is showing a glowing ionized gas and bubbles carved by radiation (in blue), while Webb’s infrared sensors detect warm dust filaments and clumps (in red).

What appears as dark shadows in Hubble’s view shines in Webb’s infrared light, providing a fuller understanding of the interstellar medium—the mixture of gas and dust between stars.

Rare stars and Cosmic insights

The region also hosts rare O-type stars, among the hottest and most massive in the universe. With only about 20,000 such stars in the entire Milky Way, these observations are key to studying stellar evolution and galactic dynamics.

(Image Source : NASA)nasa

Mimicking the early universe

The Small Magellanic Cloud’s low metal content makes it a valuable site for astronomers to study conditions resembling the early universe. Researchers aim to use these findings to explore gas flows, the collision history with the Large Magellanic Cloud, and how gravitational interactions spark starbursts, helping to refine models of early cosmic history.