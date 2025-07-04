NASA reveals what happens to the human body in space, and how we’re preparing for Mars NASA has shared detailed insights on how space travel affects the human body, from radiation exposure to gravity changes. NASA is preparing astronauts to not only survive but thrive on long-duration journeys to the Moon and Mars. The Artemis mission is the next step in this bold journey.

New Delhi:

In space, astronauts live without gravity, sunshine, or fresh air. This unique environment puts enormous pressure on the human body and mind. NASA’s been studying this for over 50 years to make spaceflight safer, especially with plans to reach the Moon again and eventually Mars under the Artemis mission.

Life away from Earth: No gravity, no fresh air

How NASA studies space health

NASA’s Human Research Program studies every aspect of how the body responds to space. Legendary missions like the Twins Study—comparing astronaut Scott Kelly in orbit with his twin Mark on Earth—helped uncover the long-term effects of spaceflight on DNA, immunity, and cognition.

RIDGE: NASA’s Top 5 Space Hazards

NASA groups the biggest space dangers under RIDGE:

Radiation Isolation Distance from Earth Gravity changes Hostile environments

Each factor can damage health, mood, and performance—especially on missions lasting years.

Radiation: The Invisible Threat

Beyond Earth’s magnetic shield, astronauts face solar particles and cosmic rays. This can lead to cancer, cataracts, and heart disease. NASA uses shielding, detectors, and Earth-based simulations to improve protection.

Mental Strain from Isolation

Astronauts live in tight spaces, often for months or years, which can lead to stress, sleep issues, and mood changes. NASA uses LED lighting, virtual reality, and space gardens to keep mental health in check.

Mars Missions: No Room for Error

Communication delays of up to 20 minutes on Mars mean no real-time help. Astronauts must carry everything—from medical kits to spare tools. NASA is testing AI-assisted systems and long-lasting medicines.

The weight of no gravity

Zero gravity weakens bones and muscles and shifts fluids upward, affecting eyesight and balance. NASA fights this with resistance exercises, diet plans, and even suction suits to manage fluid pressure.

Breathing easily in a closed space

Air and water on spacecraft must stay pure. NASA tests for germs and gases, while astronauts undergo regular health screenings. New tech helps monitor air quality and microbial growth.

Sleep, light, and stress

Artificial lighting is set to simulate Earth’s day-night cycles, supporting better sleep and mental clarity. NASA’s futuristic living quarters are built for comfort, safety, and health.

Looking ahead: Artemis and beyond

With the Artemis missions, NASA is collecting real-time data from the Moon to guide future deep-space exploration. The goal is to build missions where astronauts don’t just survive—but flourish—on the final frontier.

From space-proof homes to microbe monitoring, NASA’s efforts are unlocking the secrets of human endurance beyond Earth—paving the way to Mars, step by step.