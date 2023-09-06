NASA captures picture of lander of Chandrayaan-3

Follow us on Image Source : NASA LRO spacecraft recently imaged the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon's surface

The American space agency NASA recently captured a photograph of the lander of Chandrayaan-3, India's third mission to the moon which was taken by LRO on August 27. India on August 23 scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Sharing the image on social media platform X, the space agency wrote, "LRO spacecraft recently imaged the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon's surface." According to NASA, the LRO camera acquired an oblique view (42-degree slew angle) of the lander four days later. The bright halo around the vehicle resulted from the rocket plume interacting with the fine-grained regolith (soil).

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday shared an anaglyph of the Vikram Lander on the Moon captured by the Navigation Camera at the top of the Pragyan rover. ISRO shared images on Twitter, captured from both both left and right directions of Vikram. When put together, these images are called NavCam Stereo images. ISRO created the anaglyph using such images.

