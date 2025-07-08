Named 'City Killer,' giant asteroid raises fears of catastrophic collision with Earth in 2032 Recent analyses indicate that asteroid 2023 DW is moving at a speed of 25 kilometers per second and is currently situated approximately 1.80 crore kilometers away from Earth. This asteroid completes its orbit around the Sun every 271 days.

Asteroids have always posed a significant threat to Earth. Its collision with Earth can lead to catastrophic consequences. Extinction of the dinosaurs is also attributed to one such asteroid collision with Earth. While scientists have frequently warned about the potential dangers of asteroids, these concerns have not been proved true. However, recent findings regarding a specific asteroid have raised alarm. Scientists have conducted a detailed study of asteroid 2023 DW. It is a massive rock floating in space, dubbed the ‘City Killer’. There is a possibility that this asteroid could impact Earth in 2032. Astronomers from the European Space Agency have identified several potential collision zones. The most likely target is located in the South Pacific Ocean, around 1,500 kilometers east of New Zealand.

If asteroid 2023 DW impacts this region, it could result in a devastating tsunami across the Pacific Basin.

Other potential impact sites

In addition to the South Pacific, other possible impact sites include parts of the Indian Ocean and some areas of Central Asia. However, the chances of a collision in these regions is relatively low. As per scientists at NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), if the asteroid were to hit the ocean, it would displace billions of tons of water, potentially generating tsunami waves measuring 10-15 meters high near coastlines. An impact on land could create a crater approximately 2-3 kilometers wide, flattening everything within a 30-kilometer radius.

When 2023 DW was first identified

Astronomers at the Purple Mountain Observatory in China first identified the asteroid 2023 DW in February 2023 by. Initially, it was classified as a Near-Earth Object (NEO). This asteroid has an estimated diameter of about 160 meters (525 feet) and falls into the category of ‘potentially dangerous asteroids,’ which could have severe repercussions.

At first, scientists regarded the discovery of asteroid 2023 DW as fairly routine. It received a Torino Scale rating of 1, indicating that it posed no unusual threat as it would merely pass near Earth. However, as more information became available, the risk assessment evolved, and its Torino Scale rating has now increased to 2, signifying that it requires ongoing monitoring.

International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN)is tracking the asteroid by analysing data from numerous telescopes worldwide. Current analyses suggest that this asteroid is traveling at a speed of 25 kilometers per second and is located about 1.80 crore kilometers from Earth. It orbits the Sun every 271 days. Despite these concerns, NASA reports that the likelihood of a collision with Earth remains ‘very low’. According to data from the European Space Agency, there is a 1 in 625 chance of an impact, while the probability of it colliding with the moon is about 1.7 percent.

