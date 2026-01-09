ISRO’s PSLV-C62 set for January 12: To deploy EOS-N1 along with 15 co-passenger satellite ISRO’s PSLV-C62 mission, scheduled for January 12, 2026, will mark the 64th flight of India’s trusted Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. The mission will deploy the EOS-N1 earth observation satellite for a commercial customer, along with 15 co-passenger satellites from India and abroad.

New Delhi:

The Indian space agency, ISRO, is getting ready for another big mission, which is set to take place on January 12. The PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission is set for the day at 10:17 AM IST from the First Launch Pad at Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre. This will be the ninth dedicated commercial launch for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), which just keeps strengthening India’s reputation as a dependable launch partner around the world.

(Image Source : X.COM)ISRO PSLV-C62

PSLV-C62: What’s riding on the rocket this time? EOS-N1

The main attraction for this time is the EOS-N1, a high-tech earth observation satellite which has been built for a commercial client.

This satellite can do a lot – from tracking the environment and planning cities to supporting agriculture and managing disasters, it can help in almost everything. Both the governments and private companies are counting on them.

15 other satellites to accompany EOS-N1

But this is not it! Along with EOS-N1, the rocket will further carry 15 other satellites which belongs to the customers from India as well as abroad. It is yet another example of how adaptable and cost-effective the PSLV is for the worldwide market and why so many international clients turn to ISRO when they need a reliable ride to space.

(Image Source : ISRO GALLERY )ISRO PSLV-C62

Spanish startup to send Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID): What is it?

Another special highlight is about sending up the Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID), by the Spanish startup. It is a small prototype for a re-entry vehicle and will be the last payload released.

After separation, KID will plunge back through Earth’s atmosphere and aim for a controlled splashdown in the South Pacific. The startup will get to try out key re-entry tech and ISRO gets to show off its support for global innovation.

ISRO’s using the PSLV-DL variant

For this mission, ISRO’s using the PSLV-DL variant. It comes with two solid strap-on motors, which give the rocket extra muscle, and it is perfect for launching a bunch of satellites into precise orbits.

Currently, ISRO stated that they have finished piecing together the rocket and the satellites and the pre-launch checks are underway. Once they give the green light, the rocket will roll out for the final countdown.

People are calling the PSLV as ISRO’s workhorse, and certainly for a good reason. It helps in racking up 63 successful launches, sending up famous missions like:

Chandrayaan-1

The Mars Orbiter (Mangalyaan)

Aditya-L1

AstroSat

Back in 2017, PSLV even set a world record by launching 104 satellites at once—a record that still stands. With PSLV-C62, ISRO’s aiming to add yet another successful chapter to its story of precision, reliability, and growing global reach.