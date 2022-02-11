International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2022: History, theme and participation

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM International Day of Women and Girls in Science: History, relevance and theme.

Highlights International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated on February 11 every year

International Day of Women and Girls in Science was declared by United Nations General Assembly

This day recognises significant role that women play in the field of science as well as technology

International Day of Women and Girls in Science: Science and gender equality are both important factors for the achievement of internationally agreed development goals, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Over the past decades, the global community has made a lot of effort in inspiring and engaging women and girls in science. Yet women and girls continue to be excluded from participating fully in science.

In order to achieve full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls, and further achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared February 11 as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science in the year 2015.

Here's all you need to know about the International Day of Women and Girls in Science |

ALSO READ: International Day of Girls in Science: 5 Indian women that changed the course of scientific history

HISTORY AND BACKGROUND:

Celebrated on February 11, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science was declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). This day recognises the significant role that women play in the field of science as well as technology.

Gender equality has always been a core issue for the United Nations (UN). Gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls will make a crucial contribution not only to economic development of the world, but to progress across all the goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well.

On March 14, 2011, the Commission on the Status of Women adopted a report at its fifty-fifth session, with agreed conclusions on access and participation of women and girls in education, training and science and technology, and for the promotion of women’s equal access to full employment and decent work.

On December 20, 2013, UNGA adopted a resolution on science, technology and innovation for development, in which it recognized that full and equal access to and participation in science, technology and innovation for women and girls of all ages is imperative for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

THEME:

The theme for the year 2022 is ‘Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: Water Unites Us’. The UN reported that people around the world do not have much access to water. On this day, they will be educating governments about the rising demand, poor management and water conservation to acquire sustainable development. The 7th International Day of Women in Science will be held on a virtual platform amid the fear of coronavirus pandemic.

Their main motive is to portray women as not only beneficiaries but also the agents of big change. Today's program will feature a unique Ebru Water Art Performance for the first time to mark the 7th Anniversary of February 11 Global Movement. The event will also showcase best practices, strategies, solutions and experiences in reference to the SDG6 challenges and opportunities through the UN Headquarters in New York, from the Cansu Global Media Room.

Women participation in Science:

Women are typically given smaller research grants than their male colleagues and, while they represent 33.3% of all researchers, only 12% of members of national science academies are women. In fields such as artificial intelligence, only one in five professionals (22%) is a woman.

Despite a shortage of skills in most of the technological fields driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution, women still account for only 28% of engineering graduates and 40% of graduates in computer science and informatics. Female researchers tend to have shorter, less well-paid careers. Their work is underrepresented in high-profile journals and they are often passed over for promotion.

ALSO READ: International Week of Science and Peace 2021: History, relevance and theme