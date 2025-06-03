Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic ISS launch rescheduled to June 10 The launch of Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station under Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission has been delayed to June 10 due to extended quarantine protocols.

New Delhi:

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's mission to the International Space Station has been delayed once again, with the new launch time set for 5:52 PM IST on June 10. The delay, part of Axiom Space’s Ax-4 programme, was attributed to operational requirements and ongoing astronaut health monitoring during their pre-launch quarantine.

Shukla is carrying India’s hopes into space

Shukla, who is serving as the pilot on the Axe-4 mission, expressed his pride in representing 1.7 billion Indians in space. "I carry not just equipment but the hopes and dreams of a nation," he said, highlighting the seven microgravity experiments he plans to conduct aboard the ISS.

Inspiring the next generation

Besides scientific research, Shukla emphasised his role in public outreach. He plans to engage with educators, students, and the space industry to share insights from his journey. “If even one person is inspired to explore, we will have succeeded,” he noted.

Historic milestone for India in space

Shubhanshu Shukla will become the first Indian to visit the ISS and the second Indian in space overall, after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 mission aboard Soyuz T-11. This mission marks a major milestone in India’s growing presence in human spaceflight.

Launch postponed amid quarantine protocols: Crew and quarantine measures

The Ax-4 crew includes veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson as commander, with mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary—both making their countries’ first trips to the ISS. The team has been in a strict two-week quarantine since May 25 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, following standard safety procedures to avoid introducing illness into the closed space environment.

With just days remaining until the revised launch date, anticipation continues to build for India’s second manned space milestone. If successful, the mission will not only enhance India's scientific capabilities but also inspire a new generation of space explorers.