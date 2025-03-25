Giant Asteroid 2014 TN17- twice the size of Taj Mahal racing toward Earth: NASA issues alert While 2014 TN17 will safely pass Earth this time, NASA’s warning serves as a reminder of the lurking dangers in space. Scientists and astronomers continue to push for better asteroid detection and planetary defence systems to safeguard Earth from future cosmic threats.

NASA has issued a warning about a massive asteroid, 2014 TN17, that is moving towards Earth at an astonishing speed of 77,282 km/h. Although it is reportedly expected to pass at a safe distance, it's classified as a ‘potentially hazardous asteroid’ (PHA) that has sparked interest among astronomers worldwide.

Asteroid 2014 TN17: Twice the size of the Taj Mahal

This asteroid measures 540 feet (165 meters) wide- which makes it twice as large as the Taj Mahal. It belongs to the Apollo group of near-Earth objects (NEOs), a category of asteroids that cross Earth’s orbital path.

How close will it come?

Closest approach date: March 26, 2025

Time: 5:04 PM IST

Distance from Earth: 5 million km (13 times the Earth-Moon distance)

Though this may seem far, space agencies monitor such asteroids closely, as minor shifts in their orbit due to gravitational interactions or cosmic impacts could alter their trajectory in the future.

Why scientists are concerned about the Asteroid?

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) continuously tracks such space rocks using high-powered telescopes and radar systems. While 2014 TN17 is currently not a threat, many asteroids remain undetected until they get dangerously close to Earth.

What if an Asteroid of this size hits the Earth?

If a 540-foot asteroid were to collide with Earth, the impact would be catastrophic:

First, the explosion will be equal to hundreds of nuclear bombs

Massive destruction and firestorms will occur worldwide

Long-term climate effects similar to the 1908 Tunguska event—which flattened 2,000 sq km of Siberian forest with an object half this size.

