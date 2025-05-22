First Gaganyaan mission to launch by the end of this year: ISRO chief Narayanan ISRO's chief revealed details about ongoing missions, including Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5. Additionally, ISRO is preparing to launch its own space station into orbit.

New Delhi:

ISRO Chief V. Narayanan shared plans for India's first human spaceflight, called Gaganyaan, declaring that this year is particularly significant for ISRO. He announced that they have designated the current year as Gaganyaan year, with plans for three uncrewed missions before sending humans into space. He conveyed that the first uncrewed mission is scheduled for later this year, having already completed over 7,200 tests, with around 3,000 tests still pending. He reaffirmed that work is ongoing around the clock. The first uncrewed mission, featuring a robot named 'Vyommitra,' is expected to launch by December, followed by two more uncrewed missions, with the target for the first human space flight set for the first quarter of 2027.

Narayanan also indicated that a launch is scheduled almost every month this year.

Upcoming space station

Apart from Gaganyaan, ISRO also is preparing to launch its own space station into orbit, which signifies a significant advancement in India's space ambitions, according to chairman V. Narayanan, who made this announcement on Thursday. He indicated that it would weigh over 50 tonnes.

Safety and security of the country

Commenting on safety and security of the country's citizens, ISRO chief stated that the Department of Space, for which he serves as Secretary, is collaborating with various organizations. Narayanan highlighted the extensive borders India needs to monitor, mentioning the 11,500 km coastline and the northern border, and reassured that the government is diligently working to guarantee safety, with responsible individuals and systems in place.

During a program for the Rammohan Mission, he informed reporters that currently, there are 57 satellites in orbit, which provide the public with real-time updates and data on a variety of issues, including weather forecasts and tele-education in remote areas.

PSLV-C61 setback

He also addressed the recent setback of the PSLV-C61/EOS-09 mission, describing it as an exception in ISRO's otherwise successful track record. He asserted that this setback would not hinder ISRO's future programs, such as Gaganyaan, which he referred to as a crucial milestone for India's space exploration.

Ongoing missions

Narayanan shared details about ongoing missions, mentioning that ISRO is also working on Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5. He noted that Chandrayaan-5, in partnership with Japan, will feature a 6,400 kg lander carrying a 350-kg rover with a lifespan of 100 days. Additionally, he revealed that Chandrayaan-4, which aims to bring back samples from the lunar surface, is set to launch in the next two and a half years.

He remarked on India's progress over the last several decades, stating that the country now stands among the top nations in space research and exploration.

Earlier, he had addressed students of the Ram Mohan Mission and Ram Mohan Mission High School, commemorating the 253rd birth anniversary of social reformer Rammohan Roy. He paid tribute to Roy and other social reformers who advocated for emancipation and the upliftment of women, while also emphasizing the contributions of women scientists to India's space programs.

ALSO READ: What led to the failure of PSLV-C61 mission? Know what ISRO chief V Narayanan said