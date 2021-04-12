Elon Musk rejigs his Twitter bio; adds 'Imperator of Mars'

Image Source : AP Tesla CEO and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Space enthusiast Elon Musk has once again changed his Twitter bio. The owner of a private aerospace company, SpaceX has added 'Imperator of Mars' to his bio. He has also added a winking emoji. Musk didn't elaborate further but it showcases Musk's long-drawn interest in Mars.

"Technoking of Tesla, Imperator of Mars," Elon Musk's complete Twitter bio reads. The word 'imperator' means an emperor or commander in ancient Roman history.

The tech billionaire never fails to get social media attention with his tweets and posts. Recently, he had shared his desire for the moon expedition with a tweet, "… going to moon very soon."

The 49-year-old billionaire hinted with a long-standing passion for his martian mission, he has also set his eyes on the moon.

Musk's company SpaceX is developing a spacecraft, Starship. It is still under development. According to SpaceX's claim, Starship is a fully reusable system. It is a super heavy-lift launch vehicle. According to SpaceX, it can carry both crew and cargo to the Earth's orbit. Startship is capable of also launching crew and cargo to Moon, Mars, and beyond.

Musk has already said that he wants to build a city on the Red Planet and developing an ambitious spacecraft to take humans to the planet. The company is developing prototypes to find the right design for the vehicle. SpaceX said that the test flights will help the engineers to iron out the issues and develop a robust system to transport humans to Mars and deep into space.

Musk wants to develop a system to transport humans to Mars. He understands that the process for having humans on the Red Planet is a complex task. The company is planning to launch an uncrewed flight to March on Starship in the next two years.

